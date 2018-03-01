Military to join forces with Police to take on armed robbers

news

As part of measures to curb the increasing rates of crime in Ghana, government is set to deploy the military to team up with the Police.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong.

READ ALSO: Illegal Mining: 3 galamsey operators handed 12-year jail term, fined GHc36K each

Many Ghanaians have lamented the fragile state of the country in recent months, with robbery attacks gaining grounds quite quickly.

Just two months into 2018 and over five different high-profile robbery cases have been recorded in Accra, with countless others taking place in other regions.

Also, earlier this week, some armed robbers invaded the offices of Royal Motors Limited and bolted with an undisclosed amount of money after snatching three vehicles.

However, Mr. Acheampong said government is working on equipping the Police and increasing their numbers to be able to protect the citizenry.

He also revealed that some military men will be deployed to work together with the Police in ensuring crime is curbed in the country and armed robbers clamped down.

READ ALSO: Security Alert: Another robbery in Tema, one person killed

“We are looking at the numbers of the police personnel. Obviously the 30,000 to 35,000 is inadequate to protect us and so we are working with Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Finance to get more allocation,” Mr. Acheampong told Accra-based Class FM.

“I think they got about 2000 plus or so for the year 2017 and obviously that is not enough, so, Interior and Finance are looking at making room to get more numbers to the police. But in the meantime, to comfort Ghanaians and to provide real solutions or an action to stem the increase in armed robbery, we are going to use the military to beef up the police forces in the new development areas that are springing up…”

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate removal of the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu.

According to the deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, the IGP has clearly shown that he lacks innovative ideas to fight crime and must be dismissed.

“There is something wrong with the top hierarchy of the police and who is at the top? It is the IGP. So, clearly if he is due for retirement and you give him contract and he is not performing the president must let the IGP go,” Mr. Ibrahim said.