Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to apologise for libel


Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to apologise for libel

A Plus has been sued by the communications minister for libel.

  Published:
play
Musician Kwame Asare Obeng (aka A Plus) has published a WhatsApp chat with the attorney of Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communications, in which the lawyer appears to be urging him to apologise to the Minister.

"Kindly apologise at my instance Please," Garry Nimako, Ursula's lawyer urged A Plus. "There is no need to rock the boat. Plus listen to my advise. Thax (Thanks)."

"I don't owe anyone anything. I have nothing to lose," A Plus replied. "Everybody is send it to me. Garry let them go to court. I will humiliate them. I am not a push over. I didn't cause it."

He has been sued by the communications minister for libel.

play

 

The confidential chat was released by the controversial musician after Garry Nimako told an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lorenda Owusu that all efforts to have A-Plus served with the suit proved unsuccessful.

He added that all the laid down procedures to serve the musician have been employed but to no avail.

The judge, after listening to him, ordered that he is at liberty, on behalf of his client, to post the suit on the Facebook wall of the musician and he will be deemed to have been duly served once the post is done.

The libel suit was instituted against the controversial musician after he had claimed that President Akufo-Addo’s complaint of the CID to investigate the former Ghana Football Association boss was just a knee-jerk reaction aimed at covering the controversial “89/178 million dollars GVG Kelni Stinking scandal”.

He went on to claim that the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu, must be blamed for trying to force such a “shady’ deal down the throat of Ghanaians.

He went on to claim that the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu, must be blamed for trying to force such a “shady’ deal down the throat of Ghanaians.

However, the allegations made by A Plus did not sit well with Ursula, who has described the musician’s comments as defamatory and libelous.

He was asked to withdraw and apologise for the comments or be dragged to court but remained defiant.

Ursula eventually sued him for libel.

