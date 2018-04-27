Home > News > Local >

Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade


Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade

The police has taken the statement of both suspects and victims. The twins are however being housed by the police in Wa.

  Published:
The Wa Police Command in the Upper West Region has arrested a mother and her son for allegedly inflicting razor wounds on a set of twins, who are also children to the woman.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the suspects were arrested after the twins reported the matter to the police.

The victims are both 16 years and called Vivian and Victoria Dabuo. Their mother and brother who allegedly inflicted the wounds on them are called Biiana Dabuo and John Dabuo.

Biiana Dabuo and John Dabuo were arrested at Kumbiehi, a suburb of Wa.

According to Inspector Gideon Boateng, John took his sisters to the Wa Sports Stadium where he used the razor blade to cut their backs in his bid to secure a confession from them over a missing GHC200 belonging to their mother Biiana Dabuo who is 45 years old.

The girls later reported the incident to the police. They have subsequently issued a medical form and the two suspects arrested on Thursday at Kumbiehi a suburb of Wa.

Their statements have been taken by the police and they will soon be processed for court.

The twins are however being housed by the police in Wa.

