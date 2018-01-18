Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo hasn't paid us - GETFund contractors


Local Contractors Nana Addo hasn't paid us - GETFund contractors dispute claims

The contractors said delayed in payment for work done was adversely affecting the capacity of contractors in the industry.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Contractors in the country have denied claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that  they have been paid for contract project works executed for the government.

The contractors said delay in payment for work done was adversely affecting the capacity of contractors in the industry.

Nana Addo speaking at an encounter with the press at the Flagstaff House said government has started paying contractors, who worked under the Mahama administration.

READ MORE: Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin fumes

He said: "Investigations by my administration has uncovered that some of the contracts were inflated while others were non-existent."

play

 

However, the president said he had listened to calls to make payments to the contractors.

The President also noted that government paid some GH¢1.6 million to contractors last year, adding that, "further amounts had been paid this year too."

"I am being urged to pay contractors, I am paying them. Last year some GH¢1.6billion was paid to them. This year too, payments have started and we will pay them. We have found out that some of the contracts were inflated while others were non-existent," he said.

READ ALSO: Contracts sums under Mahama were inflated - Nana Addo

But head of the GETFund contractors, Daniel Tanoh in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said the government has not fulfilled its promise to pay them.

play President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo meets the press
 

He said "GETFund contractors do not agree with what the President said. It’s not true that GETFund has paid even one-fourth of what the President said. For that reason we disagree with what the President said. The Ministry of Finance is supposed to give money to GETFund to pay contractors. As I speak, since July 2016 till date, those that have placed their claims to GETFund have not received their payments."

He added that government owes the GETFund contractors GH¢800 million out of the GH¢1.6 million adding that since 2016, there are claims that have not been catered for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

'Gang-rapists': Bantama gang-rape suspects to be tried as adults 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects to be tried as adults
Beware: Ignore fake Samira social media accounts Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accounts
Zanetor Rawlings: Fine or jail people who urinate in public - MP Zanetor Rawlings Fine or jail people who urinate in public - MP
In Central Region: Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach
In Wassa: 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card In Wassa 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card
Expansion Of Motorway: Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister Expansion Of Motorway Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAEbullet
2 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
3 Utilities Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential usersbullet
4 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
5 Agogo Violence We’ll respond to attacks on soldiers by Fulani...bullet
6 In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beachbullet
7 Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on...bullet
8 EC Brouhaha EOCO apologises to Deputy EC boss after office...bullet
9 In Wassa 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for...bullet
10 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in...bullet

Related Articles

Meet the Press Market women would have asked better questions - Political scientist
Guantanamo Bay Detainees Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo
Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo
Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAE
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo
Condolences I'm sad about Alhaji Bature's death - Nana Addo
Meet The Press No praise singing, ask Nana Addo relevant questions – Sikanku tells journalists
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers
National Service NSS personnel storm NSS HQ over unpaid allowances

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribebullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
7 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resignsbullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

Meet the Press Market women would have asked better questions - Political scientist
The two ex-Gitmo detainees
Guantanamo Bay Detainees Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo
Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo
Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo