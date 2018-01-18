Nana Addo hasn't paid us - GETFund contractors

news

Contractors in the country have denied claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that they have been paid for contract project works executed for the government.

The contractors said delay in payment for work done was adversely affecting the capacity of contractors in the industry.

Nana Addo speaking at an encounter with the press at the Flagstaff House said government has started paying contractors, who worked under the Mahama administration.

He said: "Investigations by my administration has uncovered that some of the contracts were inflated while others were non-existent."

However, the president said he had listened to calls to make payments to the contractors.

The President also noted that government paid some GH¢1.6 million to contractors last year, adding that, "further amounts had been paid this year too."

"I am being urged to pay contractors, I am paying them. Last year some GH¢1.6billion was paid to them. This year too, payments have started and we will pay them. We have found out that some of the contracts were inflated while others were non-existent," he said.

But head of the GETFund contractors, Daniel Tanoh in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said the government has not fulfilled its promise to pay them.

He said "GETFund contractors do not agree with what the President said. It’s not true that GETFund has paid even one-fourth of what the President said. For that reason we disagree with what the President said. The Ministry of Finance is supposed to give money to GETFund to pay contractors. As I speak, since July 2016 till date, those that have placed their claims to GETFund have not received their payments."

He added that government owes the GETFund contractors GH¢800 million out of the GH¢1.6 million adding that since 2016, there are claims that have not been catered for.