Home > News > Local >

National Service :  NSS personnel storm NSS HQ over unpaid allowances


National Service NSS personnel storm NSS HQ over unpaid allowances

The aggrieved service personnel have come from various parts of the country to demand their allowance arrears which have not been paid for a maximum of four months.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some National Service Personnel have stormed the Head Office of the scheme today (Tuesday, January 8, 2018) demanding their unpaid allowances.

The aggrieved service personnel have come from various parts of the country to demand what is due them.

They argue that they have not received their allowances for the past 4 months. Most of them said even though they have been coming to the head office for some time now their grievances have not been addressed.

READ ALSO: Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'

One of the personnel told Accra-based Citi FM that “I’m coming from Hohoe in the Volta Region and this is my second time here chasing the same issue. For four months, I have not received any of the month’s allowance. I have been borrowing since. The last time, I was asked to re-do the biometric registration which I did in December but still, I’m yet to receive my allowance.”

Another person said the non-payment of his NSS allowance has caused him to borrow from people with the hope of paying back when he receives his remuneration.

“I first came here in September 2017. I’ve been to the district office, I’ve been to the regional office and now, I’m here at the National Office. They said I had an issue with my name, that was in November. I went to the district and corrected it and I was assured that my allowance will come. I owe a lot of people, I owe about 2,000, I even owe my Landlord. Today, the plan is that, if the NSS does not give me my money, I’m not leaving here.”

The aggrieved personnel have vowed to stay at the premises of the NSS until they are paid.

READ ALSO: Mahama fails to show up in court for NCA gang

However, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mustapha Ussif, said most of the angry personnel who besieged the secretariat’s Head Office have been paid.

He argued that about 98% of all National Service Personnel have been paid. He further explained that personnel who were struggling to receive their allowances were persons who were attempting to defraud the scheme.

The Secretariat currently pays GHS559 as a monthly allowance to personnel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Video: Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accra Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accra
Flagstaff House: Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter' Flagstaff House Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'
Former President: Mahama fails to show up in court for NCA gang Former President Mahama fails to show up in court for NCA gang
In Kumasi: 32-yr old man allegedly stabbed to death by ‘jealous lover’ In Kumasi 32-yr old man allegedly stabbed to death by ‘jealous lover’
Amorous Sex: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Amorous Sex Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks
Sad: Man killed after trying to save robbery victims at Kasoa Sad Man killed after trying to save robbery victims at Kasoa

Recommended Videos

Video: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks
Work and Tech: UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use Work and Tech UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use
Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
4 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s...bullet
5 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during...bullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man...bullet
8 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
9 TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from...bullet
10 In Upper East Stop giving your children Akan names -...bullet

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercisebullet
9 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Homosexuality In Ghana Gays in Ghana highly discriminated against - Report
GJA President, Affail Monney
TV License Pay TV License for GBC to survive - GJA
In Central Region River gods forbid girls from going to school
Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah