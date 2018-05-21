Home > News > Local >

No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS


In a statement issued by the GHS, it stated that the news making rounds on social media that there is an Ebola outbreak is “false” and must be disregarded.

Ebola is both lethal and highly contagious, which makes it difficult to contain play

Ebola is both lethal and highly contagious, which makes it difficult to contain

(WHO/AFP/File)
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied reports that authorities are hiding information on a recorded a case of Ebola in the country.

“We want to state emphatically that the report is false and misleading and that there is no such incident of Ebola in Ghana.”

The statement added that Ebola is a highly infectious condition, therefore there will be no way the National Health System can keep it secret from the public if there is an outbreak.

It explained further that the health system is part of the global community and mandated by International Health Regulation to report all such conditions if they occur.

The statement assured the public that since the reported outbreak in DR Congo, the surveillance system has been intensified, including the points of entry, to detect any case, should it occur.

The GHS further urged Ghanaians to use their platforms to educate the citizenry about the disease rather than promote fear and panic.

“We will plead with the media and the general public to be advocates of good health and allay fear and panic.”

The GHS said the outbreak in DR Congo, is a local outbreak and has not met the conditions for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, and, therefore, there is no restriction on trade or travel. 

