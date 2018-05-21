Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby

news

The founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said that Akua Blakofe is becoming annoying following her utterances after her resignation as Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

Akua Blakofe resigned about 2 weeks ago over what she described as massive corruption at GTDC. She announced her resignation to the general public on her Facebook wall.

This won her admiration from many people. However some people were also not happy with her outburst.

She wrote again on her Facebook timeline that her life was in danger since some sympathisers of the governing New Patriotic Party have threatened her.

However, in a response Mr Otchere-Darko said it looks like Akua Blakofe is starting a negative campaign against the government.

“These are some of the little things that piss NPP folks right off. You joined the campaign at the very end. You were first seen to be pro-Mahama, but apparently fell out over what exactly we don’t know. The leadership acknowledged your campaign contribution and your value and rewarded you with an appointment to help your country.”

“You resigned on principle and, in fact, won a lot of admiration (from me and many others) for that. But, now it seems like you want to start a whole negative campaign against the government. Who would want to kill you, Madam? Let’s get serious! Frankly, your utterances are getting annoying and making people feel that you have a more sinister motive. I hope not.”