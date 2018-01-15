Home > News > Local >

Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen misbehave


In Agogo Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen misbehave

The Police have been ordered to defend themselves against any Fulani herdsman who tries to attack them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
POL.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Konongo Divisional police commander, Superintendent Bossman Ohene-Boadi, has ordered his men not to hesitate to gun down any Fulani herdsman who poses a threat.

A joint military and police task force has been deployed to help drive out Fulani nomads who have invaded the Asante Akyem North and Sekyere Afram Plains Districts in the Ashanti region.

READ ALSO: 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmen in Agogo

Last week three soldier men and a policeman were shot at Agogo while on duty as part of a security contingent sent on operation to stop nomadic herdsmen and their cattle.

As a result, a 200-member joint military and police task force has been dispatched to evacuate the Fulani nomads from the town.

Addressing the task force before their departure, Superintendent Ohene-Baodi charged them to shoot any Fulani herdsman who is found to be holding arms.

According to him, the police must defend themselves or risk being killed by the Fulani herdsmen.

READ ALSO: Transportation: Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reports

“I believe in safety first. If you see anybody holding arms and wants to attack, please don’t waste time. Nobody should die in the bush; no risk taking,” he said.

“They are not people we have to toil with, they are dangerous, if you joke with them, they will take your life.”

The people of Agogo have been complaining bitterly about the presence of Fulani herdsman in the town.

According to them, these Fulanis have destroyed their farmlands with their cattle, while also killing farmers who try to stop them.

Just over a week ago, traditional rulers of Agogo issued an ultimatum to the herdsmen to evacuate their lands, however, it appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe Video Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe
Rape Case: DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist' Rape Case DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'
Rabih Haddad: Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail
UG Hospital Ownership: We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH UG Hospital Ownership We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH
Job Creation: We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't Job Creation We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't
UG Hospital: Takeover UG medical facility - Cabinet directs Health Ministry UG Hospital Takeover UG medical facility - Cabinet directs Health Ministry

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
2 Crime Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Temabullet
3 Transportation Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reportsbullet
4 Diplomacy America has 'great respect for Africa'- US embassy...bullet
5 In Agogo Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen...bullet
6 Expats Awards Cash for seat scandal: list of all the people...bullet
7 Special Prosecutor 'Let them say what they want to say' -...bullet
8 Confusion Abronye DC hospitalised after beaten by irate...bullet
9 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will walk out of...bullet

Related Articles

Charity Work Group donates to Good Shepherd Orphanage
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers
Corruption Fight 'Vindictive' Amidu bad for Special Prosecutor job - Amaliba
Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in colourful ceremony
Transportation Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reports

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
5 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
8 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
9 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet
10 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet

Local

Alhaji Bature Owusu Bempah breaks silence over journalist's death
Hunter (File photo)
Mistaken Identity Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer
GONJA-640x430.jpg
Northern Region Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash
Charity Work Group donates to Good Shepherd Orphanage