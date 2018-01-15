news

The Konongo Divisional police commander, Superintendent Bossman Ohene-Boadi, has ordered his men not to hesitate to gun down any Fulani herdsman who poses a threat.

A joint military and police task force has been deployed to help drive out Fulani nomads who have invaded the Asante Akyem North and Sekyere Afram Plains Districts in the Ashanti region.

Last week three soldier men and a policeman were shot at Agogo while on duty as part of a security contingent sent on operation to stop nomadic herdsmen and their cattle.

As a result, a 200-member joint military and police task force has been dispatched to evacuate the Fulani nomads from the town.

Addressing the task force before their departure, Superintendent Ohene-Baodi charged them to shoot any Fulani herdsman who is found to be holding arms.

According to him, the police must defend themselves or risk being killed by the Fulani herdsmen.

“I believe in safety first. If you see anybody holding arms and wants to attack, please don’t waste time. Nobody should die in the bush; no risk taking,” he said.

“They are not people we have to toil with, they are dangerous, if you joke with them, they will take your life.”

The people of Agogo have been complaining bitterly about the presence of Fulani herdsman in the town.

According to them, these Fulanis have destroyed their farmlands with their cattle, while also killing farmers who try to stop them.

Just over a week ago, traditional rulers of Agogo issued an ultimatum to the herdsmen to evacuate their lands, however, it appears to have fallen on deaf ears.