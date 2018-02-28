Home > News > Local >

Polices arrest fake military man at Takoradi


Polices arrest fake military man at Takoradi

  • Published:
The Police has arrested a man alleged to have posed as a military man at Takoradi in the Western region.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Yakubu Alabani, was arrested after he schemed to dupe some Ghanaians.

Yakubu allegedly defrauded two of his victims, Stephen Osei Jones and Benjamin Kumah, of their monies, with the promise of getting them into the military.

He allegedly took GHc300 and Ghc4,300 cedis from them under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed Forces.

However, he was later arrested by WO11 Koffie of the Defence Intelligence and Sgt. Gyan of the Military Police, who handed him over to the Police.

Upon a thorough search, it was later found that the suspect was lodging in a hotel at Evergreen Line at Ahenkofi in Takoradi.

The Police found two military boots, camouflage trousers and a military T-Shirt, a military bag, shocker, handcuffs, pepper spray and a fake military ID card in his room.

