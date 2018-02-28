Martin Amidu challenged to also declare his assets

news

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has been challenged by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition to declare his assets.

The Coalition maintains that such a move would be in line with state law, since Mr. Amidu is now occupying a public office.

Earlier this week the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo, disclosed that public office holders earning salaries of GHS 3,700 and upwards will be made to declare their assets.

However, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition believe the directive should not be selective and that it should apply to every person in public office.

Executive Director of the Coalition, Beauty Narteh, has therefore challenged Mr. Amidu to also declare his assets in accordance with state law.

She said the recently sworn-in Special Prosecutor should have no problem declaring his assets, despite his office being one which is tasked with fighting corruption.

“Once he is going into public office, he’s expected to declare his assets. That is what the law says so that is what everybody has do. So once you agree to go into public office and this is not even new to the person appointed as Special Prosecutor because he has already being in public office before, so I believe it shouldn’t be a problem,” Mrs. Narteh told Accra-based Class FM.

She further iterated the need to name and shame corrupt officials in the country, saying it is the only way to scare others from charting such unscrupulous paths.

According to her, he Public Accounts Committee of Parliament must begin to hand defaulters to the appropriate sanctioning institutions, if they are really bent on fighting corruption in the country.

“Naming and shaming is important in the fight against corruption because once people are named and shamed it serves as a natural deterrent, but it is not enough to name and shame we need to punish where we have to punish so sanctions should be applied,” she added.