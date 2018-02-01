Home > News > Local >

President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister


President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister

President Akufo-Addo reiterates his commitment to the application of the laws of the land, which must occur without fear or favour, affection or and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land

President Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended the Upper West Regional Minister Sulemana Alhassan with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin stated that “the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has suspended, with immediate effect, from office, the Minister for the Upper West Region, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, pending the outcome of the investigation into the unfortunate incidents that occurred at the premises of the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in Wa, on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.”

“President Akufo-Addo reiterates his commitment to the application of the laws of the land, which must occur without fear or favour, affection or and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land,” he added.

Mr Arhin also indicated that Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Ishaq, will act in his stead as Regional Minister, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Mr Alhassan’s suspension comes after angry workers of NADMO, in the Upper West Region criticized the Regional Minister for protecting some lawless people who attacked the NADMO Regional Director.

They said that he prevented the police from arresting them.

Speaking on behalf of the workers the Regional NADMO Public Relations Officer, Erica Sieyi, said at a press conference on Thursday that they will not return to work until the youth are arrested.

