Prison Officer jailed 13 years for supplying 'wee' to prison inmate


The convict is reported of supplying narcotics to the inmates.

  • Published:
A Second Class prison officer Abibula Nankpa, has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for supplying cannabis to prisoners at the Ankaful Main Camp Prison.

Nankpa who was attached to the Ankaful Main Camp Prison in the Central Region was arrested in August 5, 2017, when he tried to throw cannabis over the prison walls to the prisoners.

Nankpa is guilty of processing and hurling quantities of the banned substance into the Ankaful Maximum Prisons, according to the presiding judge Justice Afia Amankwaa.

A search on him by some officers on duty at the time saw some substances which later passed for Indian hemp.

He was jailed by the Cape Coast Circuit Court 3.

The presiding judge, Afia Amankwa said the prison officer has the duty to reform prisoners adding that he should have known better as a law enforcement officer.

