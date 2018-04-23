Home > News > Local >

"Punish teachers who abuse students sexually"


Sex for Fees Teachers who abuse students sexually must be punished - Child's Right Int'l

Bright Appiah has cautioned male teachers to desist from having sexual relations with school girls.

Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah play

Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah
The Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah has urged government to punish teachers and school heads who sexually abuse female students.

He has cautioned male teachers to desist from having sexual relations with the school girls.

His warning comes after increasing reports of student-teacher affairs, leading to the indictment of some nine teachers at Ejisuman SHS in the Ashanti Region for alleged sexual abuse of their students.

He said this was affecting girls.

Sexual abuse play

 

According to him, male teachers who have sexual encounters with female students must be dealt with accordingly.

He, therefore, called on the Education Ministry to monitor teachers who perpetrate such acts and see to it that they are brought to book.

He told Accra-based Citi FM: "When we conduct investigations into a matter that reveals that certain people to whom we’ve committed our children to are taking advantage of them, we have to take the report seriously and take all the appropriate measures to deal with it."

