Punishment :  Assembly Member suspended for slapping KMA Coordinating Director

news

The assembly member for Asokwa Electoral Area, Oscar Riches popularly known as 'Ghana Beyeyie' has been suspended from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for slapping the Deputy KMA Coordinating Director.

Oscar Riches doubles as the aspiring regional organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashanti region.

He was suspended during an emergency meeting of the assembly.

READ MORE: Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veep

According to reports, he has been banned from the Assembly for the next 360 days after voting by both elected and assembly members on the period of suspension to be handed to him.

Thirty-Seven (37) voted for him to be handed 3 months suspension, four for six months, fifty-three for a year and seven dissenting.

It was also recommended at the meeting that the deputy Coordinating Director, Abdul Karim Adams, victim of the regional NPP organizer aspirant’s brute nature be handed two weeks suspension for spewing unprintable words on his attacker and the KMA in general.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians will see the real corrupt officials in 2018 - Nana Addo

He however, showed remorse and rendered an unqualified apology leading to him being pardoned.