Home > News > Politics >

NPP Administration :  Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veep


NPP Administration Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veep

Amissah-Arthur has said Nana Addo has failed Ghanaians since nothing meaningful has happened to the economy.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice-President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has said bad leadership, coupled with the introduction of amateurish and panic-measure financial policies by the New Patriotic Party administration have destroyed the economy.

According to him, the NPP government could have done much better in one year adding that what Ghanaians expect from the current government is to resolve their problems.

READ MORE: Special Development Ministry to spend GH¢800k on website

He said Nana Addo has failed Ghanaians since nothing meaningful has happened to the economy.

play

 

Speaking to the media in Ho after spending Christmas with his wife Matilda Amissah-Arthur after donations to the children on admission at the Ho Regional and Municipal Hospitals, he said a lot could have been done under the current administration.

He added that most of the programmes of the immediate past National Democratic Congress government that have been adopted and implemented by the NPP government are without the full conceptualization and appreciation of the cost involved.

READ ALSO: Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off

Amissah -Arthur gave as example, the free SHS which he said is a problem and require more expert consultations to better define goals and outcomes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Kwame Sefa Kayi: Journalist of the Year names his best and worst Ministers under Akufo-Addo Kwame Sefa Kayi Journalist of the Year names his best and worst Ministers under Akufo-Addo
Liberia Elections: Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off Liberia Elections Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off
Supreme Court: Justice Atuguba speaks on 2012 election petition 4 years after delivering verdict Supreme Court Justice Atuguba speaks on 2012 election petition 4 years after delivering verdict
Nana Akufo-Addo: 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Video: Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message Video Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message
Governance: Ghanaians won't forgive us if we repeat NDC mistakes - Wontumi warns NPP Governance Ghanaians won't forgive us if we repeat NDC mistakes - Wontumi warns NPP

Recommended Videos

NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration
Politics: Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawka Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawka



Top Articles

1 Supreme Court Justice Atuguba speaks on 2012 election petition 4 years...bullet
2 Kwame Sefa Kayi Journalist of the Year names his best and worst...bullet
3 Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man...bullet
4 Governance Ghanaians won't forgive us if we repeat NDC mistakes -...bullet
5 Flagbearership Race NDC MP dumps Mahama; throws weight behind...bullet
6 Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university educationbullet
7 Liberia Elections Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor...bullet
8 Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana...bullet
9 In Liberia Nana Addo receives Doctorate Degree from...bullet
10 NPP Administration Nana Addo mismanaging the economy -...bullet

Related Articles

Liberia Elections Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off
Supreme Court Justice Atuguba speaks on 2012 election petition 4 years after delivering verdict
Video Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message
Flagbearership Race NDC MP dumps Mahama; throws weight behind Prof. Alabi
Parliament The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives
NPP Government Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo
Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university education
NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary
Website Development I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson
Financial Malfeasance Former NCA boss, 4 others charged for causing financial loss

Top Videos

1 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
2 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
3 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
4 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God Churchbullet
5 Agenda 2020 Mahama interacts with former gov't appointeesbullet
6 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
7 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns as president of...bullet
8 Watch Video NPP bigwigs danced at Cape Coast delegates...bullet
9 Video Appiah Stadium warns Mahama against his close...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

NPP Administration Akufo-Addo: I have done well in my first year
NPP Government Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo
Parliament The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives
NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary