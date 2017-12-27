NPP Administration :  Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veep

Amissah-Arthur has said Nana Addo has failed Ghanaians since nothing meaningful has happened to the economy.
According to him, the NPP government could have done much better in one year adding that what Ghanaians expect from the current government is to resolve their problems.
Speaking to the media in Ho after spending Christmas with his wife Matilda Amissah-Arthur after donations to the children on admission at the Ho Regional and Municipal Hospitals, he said a lot could have been done under the current administration.
Amissah -Arthur gave as example, the free SHS which he said is a problem and require more expert consultations to better define goals and outcomes.