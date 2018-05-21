Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations

news

The mother of a 3-year-old girl diagnosed with a hole-in-heart is demanding that a radio station that raised funds on behalf of her daughter gives the money to them for the purpose.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the corrective surgery has not been done because donations collected by a radio station were not given to her mother.

In August 2017, Jubilee FM, a Keta based radio station, used its medium to appeal for funds for little Eyram Agbanyo.

The radio station raised a total of GHc 13, 000 for her treatment.

But Eyram’s mother, Fortune Amey is yet to receive any money from the radio station. She told Accra-based Citi FM that only GHc1,500 of the amounts realised had been given to her daughter as she continues to suffer.

Fortune said Jubilee FM officials told her the final amount realised from donations was “too much so they had to use some to create a fund to be helping other children that will be in need, so I was confused.”

“Though people donated the money in the name of my daughter, they helped me so I had nothing to say so I just went and sat down and they selected the pastors and they said Pascal Nyamador should be in charge of the money.”

However, Fortune believes this Pascal Nyamador has absconded with the money.

She said the radio station repeatedly told her that Pascal Nyamador would be returning soon.

“I waited and waited, and till now, I don’t know the guy’s whereabouts. Whenever I call him to, he doesn’t pick up my calls.”

She suspects the management of the radio station is conniving with Pascal Nyamador.

“The radio station, they know where he is, but I am sure that they are also part of him spending the money, so they didn’t want to tell me where actually he is.”

In a related development, a source at the Keta Divisional Police Command has confirmed that it is aware of Fortune Amey’s ordeal.

It stated that she filed a complaint against the management of Jubilee FM and they have started investigations.