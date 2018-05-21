Home > News > Local >

Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations


In Volta Region Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations

The Keta Divisional Police Command has started investigating a complaint against the management of Jubilee FM for failing to give donations raised for a hole-in-heart patient to her for surgery.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The mother of a 3-year-old girl diagnosed with a hole-in-heart is demanding that a radio station that raised funds on behalf of her daughter gives the money to them for the purpose.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the corrective surgery has not been done because donations collected by a radio station were not given to her mother.

In August 2017, Jubilee FM, a Keta based radio station, used its medium to appeal for funds for little Eyram Agbanyo.

READ ALSO: Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says

The radio station raised a total of GHc 13, 000 for her treatment.

But Eyram’s mother, Fortune Amey is yet to receive any money from the radio station. She told Accra-based Citi FM that only GHc1,500 of the amounts realised had been given to her daughter as she continues to suffer.

Fortune said Jubilee FM officials told her the final amount realised from donations was “too much so they had to use some to create a fund to be helping other children that will be in need, so I was confused.”

“Though people donated the money in the name of my daughter, they helped me so I had nothing to say so I just went and sat down and they selected the pastors and they said Pascal Nyamador should be in charge of the money.”

However, Fortune believes this Pascal Nyamador has absconded with the money.

She said the radio station repeatedly told her that Pascal Nyamador would be returning soon.

“I waited and waited, and till now, I don’t know the guy’s whereabouts. Whenever I call him to, he doesn’t pick up my calls.”

READ ALSO: Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby

She suspects the management of the radio station is conniving with Pascal Nyamador.

“The radio station, they know where he is, but I am sure that they are also part of him spending the money, so they didn’t want to tell me where actually he is.”

In a related development, a source at the Keta Divisional Police Command has confirmed that it is aware of Fortune Amey’s ordeal.

It stated that she filed a complaint against the management of Jubilee FM and they have started investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Accreditation: Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
Buhari: God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe Buhari God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe
Kogi Government: Why we are not paying salaries regularly Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Ebola Outbreak: No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service Ebola Outbreak No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service
Fake News: No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS Fake News No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS

Recommended Videos

Local News: LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module Local News LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road



Top Articles

1 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
2 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injuredbullet
5 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
6 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47...bullet
9 Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo...bullet
10 NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch-...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from...bullet

Local

Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby
Sanitation Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries
Sexual Orientation Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality
U.S. relations excite President
Buhari U.S. relations excite President