RIP :  A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature


The observance was led by the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, at press soiree held at the forecourt of the Information Ministry and Information Services Department.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu.
A minute's silence has been observed for the late Editor of the Al Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrissu.

Hundreds of journalists attended the event.

Mr Bature was reported dead on Friday afternoon at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he has been on admission.

Alhaji Bature, was he was popularly called, was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement from the family says "in line with the Islamic faith, Janaiza prayers will be observed tomorrow, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at his family house at Nima, Gorillas; adjacent UNIBANK."

"The mortal remains will then be conveyed to the Madina Cemetery at 1p.m. for burial." the statement added.

