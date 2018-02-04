Home > News > Local >

Rival groups in violent clash at Ahwiaa; scores injured


Ashanti Region Rival groups in violent clash at Ahwiaa; scores injured

Multiple media report say about 20 cars were vandalised and shops looted in the community noted for wooden artefacts on Friday night through Saturday morning.

Two rival youth groups have clashed at Ahwiaa in the Ashanti Region, leading to the destruction of properties and scores of others injured.

play

 

A combined police and military team have been dispatched to the area to restore law and order.

The cause of the violent clash is unknown, however, it is believed that the rivalry between the two groups has been on since 1999.

The rivalry is said to between the Ashanti and Zongo youths in the area.

“A certain misunderstanding between Asante line boys and Zongo line boys. It is just a certain group of young boys. We don’t know how this came about but it has been happening since 1999," the Assembly Member for the Ahwiaa-Anyinam electoral area, Brenya Vasco, told Accra based Citi FM.

"We’ve not seen any such conflict over the years but it is just yesterday it happened again,” he added.

play

 

The joint security is said to have arrested some of the perpetrators in the confusion, which is said to be the fourth in the area.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Fred Adu Anim, speaking on the matter, noted that injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.

