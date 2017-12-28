Home > News > Local >

Road Crash :  3 die after ramming into truck


The trio died instantly in an accident that occured Tuesday night at Adjakaa near Enchi in the Western Region.

Two young men and a lady died after their motorbike ran into stationary mini truck loaded with bags of cocoa.

Stephen Kofi Martey 32, was the rider of motorbike. He was traveling with his two pillions, Solomon Ngyan Ndaah, 19 and Daavi, 28.

The deceased are all residents of Desuano. They died instantly when the speeding unregistered Apsonic motorbike ran into the truck. The truck was parked on the shoulder of road after running short of fuel.

The police took David Boateng, the driver of the Hyundai Mighty truck with registration number GS 1330-11 in their custody.

According to Supt. Kofi Erzuah, Enchi District Police Commander, the truck was carting dried cocoa beans from Mortoso towards Adjakaa.

The police said the truck driver reported himself after the accident. He parked the truck off road but without warning signals.

The crash transformed the parts of the motorbike into splinters.

