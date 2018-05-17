Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed

news

An Accra circuit court has acquitted and discharged six persons accused of attacking the Kwabenya Police Station.

The six persons George Yeboah, Edward Lartey, George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu George Asante and Theophelus Banda were found by the court not to have been involved in the incident which led to killing one police officer.

READ MORE: Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in prison

According to the judge, Aboagye Tandor, the state prosecution failed to prove the charges leveled against them.

In his ruling., the judge said the prosecution did not provide any substantial evidence against the six accused persons.

The release of the six comes after their lawyers filed a submission of no case on their behalf, arguing that the prosecution could not prove the charges.

Justice Aboagye Tandor, however, found a prima facie case against the other four persons in the awe and ordered them to open their defense.

READ ALSO: Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested

The accused persons were arrested after the attack and charged with three counts of possession of firearm and ammunition, abetment of crime to wit possession of firearm and abetment to escape from lawful custody.