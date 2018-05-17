Home > News > Local >

Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed


Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed

According to the judge, Aboagye Tandor, the state prosecution failed to prove the charges leveled against them.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Accra circuit court has acquitted and discharged six persons accused of attacking the Kwabenya Police Station.

The six persons George Yeboah, Edward Lartey, George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu George Asante and Theophelus Banda were found by the court not to have been involved in the incident which led to killing one police officer.

READ MORE: Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in prison

According to the judge, Aboagye Tandor, the state prosecution failed to prove the charges leveled against them.

In his ruling., the judge said the prosecution did not provide any substantial evidence against the six accused persons.

Kwabenya cell breakers play

Kwabenya cell breakers

 

The release of the six comes after their lawyers filed a submission of no case on their behalf, arguing that the prosecution could not prove the charges.

Justice Aboagye Tandor, however, found a prima facie case against the other four persons in the awe and ordered them to open their defense.

READ ALSO: Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested

The accused persons were arrested after the attack and charged with three counts of possession of firearm and ammunition, abetment of crime to wit possession of firearm and abetment to escape from lawful custody.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Ile-Ife: Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse: CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
Education: Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz Education Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz
Ebola: Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case
Ebola: MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak Ebola MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak
Audio: FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects Audio FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robberybullet
4 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
7 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
10 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete...bullet

Related Articles

In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500
Justice Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in prison
Crime 10 Nigerians arrested for internet fraud
Crime Police arrests two suspects for murdering a 5 year old boy in Kumasi
Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested
Otabil brands Ghanaian media as mediocre; says he’d rather watch animals
Security Police mull 'shoot-to-kill' approach in fighting robbers
Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP
Robbery 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day light
Child Trafficking Man arrested for trying to sell grand daughter for GHC 100,000

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Genetically modified food
Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks - Researcher warns
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anas Expose Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas
Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako
Prostitutes arrested (File photo)
Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa