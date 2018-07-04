Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

news

Three soldiers have reportedly abused 4 minors for allegedly stealing a laptop.

According to Accra-based Joy FM, the 4 abused minors are between the ages of 13 and 16 years.

The incident occurred in Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo Regional capital.

The boys were picked up on Sunday, 24 June 2018 at about 3 am and driven to the 3BN barracks in Sunyani.

The soldiers, whose names were given as O.C Prempah, Sgt. Adu Gyamfi, aka Shakor; and Ebo Mensah, threatened to kill the boys if they did not confess to the alleged crime.

Father of one of the boys, Abukari Seidu, wondered why soldiers would take the law into their hands, and appealed for justice.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has commenced investigations into the matter.