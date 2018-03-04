Home > News > Local >

Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator over pollution of White Volta


Kumbungu District Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator over pollution of White Volta

It is believed that the activities of the sand winners in the district have contributed to the pollution of the Dalun River which feeds the White Volta.

A contingent of soldiers has set ablaze about 14 tipper trucks and one excavator in the Kumbungu district of the Northern Region, drawing anger from the Member of Parliament of the area, Ras Mubarak.

Pulse.com.gh understands that the tipper trucks and the excavators were being used for sand winning activities and that several warnings from the National Security to the sand winners to stop have been ignored.

Hours after the destruction of the trucks, Ras Mubarak took to Facebook to lash out at the military, accusing the soldiers of behaving in a lawless manner.

He vowed to ensure that the soldiers are punished and compensation paid to the victims.

He said: A contingent of soldiers went on a rampage in my constituency this afternoon, burning down several tipper trucks and an excavator in the name of protecting the white White Volta.

play

"When people are suspected of breaking the law, you arrest and take them through due process. You do not take the laws into your hands because u are in uniform and burn down everything in sight.

"Be rest assured we will push for punishment and compensation."

