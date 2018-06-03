Home > News > Local >

Stan Dogbe asks NIA Ken Attafuah boss to resign


Incompetence Stan Dogbe asks NIA boss to resign over failure to deliver on Ghana card

The former Mahama aide said he is surprised Professor Ken Attafuah is still at post after "such monumental incompetence, embarrassing President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stan Dogbe has asked the Executive Director of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to resign from his post after repeatedly missing multiple deadlines to register Ghanaians.

READ MORE: NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn

The former Mahama aide, who attacked a GTV journalist and damaged his recorder in 2015, said he is surprised Professor Ken Attafuah is still at post after "such monumental incompetence, embarrassing President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians."

 

"Surprised the boss of Ghana’s ID Authority, Ken Attafuah, is still at Post. He should be decent enough & resign for such monumental incompetence, embarrassing NAkufoAddo & Ghanaians. More than 3 failed attempts to role ID project? Also cancel that fraudulent 1.2bn contract," he wrote on social media platform Twitter.

The NIA on Monday rendered an unqualified apology to the Presidency and other selected institutions for its inability to issue the Ghana Card as planned.

In a statement, the NIA said it failed to start the registration and issuance  of the card as announced due to “technical difficulties.”

The NIA stated that it would let the general public know the challenges it faced in due course.

READ ALSO: Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card

The NIA in its statement failed to give a new date for the much-anticipated registration.

The registration was expected to start on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other specified institutions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Death Threats: Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for family Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for family
Diplomacy: Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for misquoting Akufo-Addo Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for misquoting Akufo-Addo
Northern Region: Renewed land dispute in Chereponi claims two lives Northern Region Renewed land dispute in Chereponi claims two lives
Shocking: Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so
Number 12: Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong
Number 12: Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Local News: 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence Local News 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence
Mass Employment: Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment Mass Employment Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment



Top Articles

1 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
2 Homosexuality Two SHS students sacked for homosexual actbullet
3 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas...bullet
4 Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it...bullet
5 Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him;...bullet
6 Anas #12 There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMCbullet
7 Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m;...bullet
8 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the...bullet
9 #Number12 Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to...bullet

Related Articles

Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn
National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card
Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death
Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA
National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date
National Identification Ghana Card registration begins today
National Identification Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion
National Identification NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card
Finally Ghanaians to get a National ID in April - Bawumia

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Employment After reported financial clearance, trainee nurses say they've not been employed
Transportation Transport fares up by 10 percent
Rewarding Loyalty West Hills Mall’s promo cars would go in spite of Mallam traffic hold ups
Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue