news

Stan Dogbe has asked the Executive Director of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to resign from his post after repeatedly missing multiple deadlines to register Ghanaians.

READ MORE: NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn

The former Mahama aide, who attacked a GTV journalist and damaged his recorder in 2015, said he is surprised Professor Ken Attafuah is still at post after "such monumental incompetence, embarrassing President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians."

"Surprised the boss of Ghana’s ID Authority, Ken Attafuah, is still at Post. He should be decent enough & resign for such monumental incompetence, embarrassing NAkufoAddo & Ghanaians. More than 3 failed attempts to role ID project? Also cancel that fraudulent 1.2bn contract," he wrote on social media platform Twitter.

The NIA on Monday rendered an unqualified apology to the Presidency and other selected institutions for its inability to issue the Ghana Card as planned.

In a statement, the NIA said it failed to start the registration and issuance of the card as announced due to “technical difficulties.”

The NIA stated that it would let the general public know the challenges it faced in due course.

READ ALSO: Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card

The NIA in its statement failed to give a new date for the much-anticipated registration.

The registration was expected to start on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other specified institutions.