Home > News > Local >

NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn


Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn

The clarification from the Corporate Affair's Directorate of the authority said the total cost of delivering the Ghana Card is $293 million and not $1.2 billion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has issued a statement clarifying its earlier claim that the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) will cost the nation $1.2 billion over a 15-year period.

READ MORE: Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion

The clarification from the  Corporate Affair's Directorate of the authority said the total cost of delivering the Ghana Card is $293 million and not $1.2 billion.

Ghana will commit $124 million while the project partner commits $169 million over a period of one year, according to the statement.

"The NIS project to deliver ID cards to all Ghanaians is over a period of one year. Within this period, the state is committed to $124m while the project partner is committed to $169m. The total project cost for the delivery of the Ghana cards is therefore $293m and not 1.2bn USD. This total is expected to cover the technical and operational cost that will deliver ID Cards to all Ghanaians over the one year period," the NIA said.

The statement added: "When the card has been delivered and become fully functional, part of the revenues that NIA will be raking in by virtue of the daily use of the card, will be used to manage NIA’s operational cost and pay off the investments that the partners would make over a period of 15years. This is projected to be 1.2bn USD over the life-cycle of the project."

READ MORE:  NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card

The NIA had earlier said the project will cost the nation  $1.2 billion over a period of15 years.

According to Executive Director, Ken Attefuah, the government is contributing $531 million of the cost, while Identity Management System (IMS), which is partnering the NIA under a public/private partnership (PPP) agreement, will provide $678 million for the exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Twin Disaster: June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain
Rewarding Loyalty: West Hills Mall’s promo cars would go in spite of Mallam traffic hold ups Rewarding Loyalty West Hills Mall’s promo cars would go in spite of Mallam traffic hold ups
Street Children: AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streets Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streets
Anas #12: There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMC Anas #12 There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMC
Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue
#OpenUGMCNow: Gov’t to operationalise UG Medical Centre by July #OpenUGMCNow Gov’t to operationalise UG Medical Centre by July

Recommended Videos

United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Local News: 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence Local News 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence
Mass Employment: Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment Mass Employment Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment



Top Articles

1 Homosexuality Two SHS students sacked for homosexual actbullet
2 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
3 #Number12 Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandalbullet
5 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous...bullet
6 Employment Health Ministry clears over 8,000 personnel for...bullet
7 Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baakobullet
8 Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Medical Negligence CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged...bullet

Related Articles

National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card
Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death
Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA
National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date
National Identification Ghana Card registration begins today
National Identification Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion
National Identification NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card
Finally Ghanaians to get a National ID in April - Bawumia
Nana Akufo-Addo We take our promises seriously, president says as he picks new card

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Operation Vanguard 3 soldiers detained for taking money from illegal miners
Slovenia has made a strong economic recovery with GDP growing by 5.5% in 2017
Prime Minister Miro Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth
First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide
Mob Justice One year of Major Mahama's death: Denkyira Obuasi residents beg