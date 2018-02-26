Stop extorting monies from church members - Pastors told

news

Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi Larbi, General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost has cautioned pastors to desist from extorting monies from church members.

He said these 'men of God' should shun the habit of spinning some of the scriptures in order to extort monies from their congregation.

Apostle Kumi Larbi contends that nowadays, tales of pastors' engaging in things that are un-christianlike are on the rise and it doesn't speak well of the church.

READ ALSO: Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member

He said, "Sometimes it pains when a pastor or prophet creates confusion in a certain family by accusing some people in the family as witches."

The Pentecostal scribe said the end time is near therefore pastors should focus their message on winning souls fro Christ and not taking monies from members.

He added, "They will also put fears in their church members and collect money from them which is against the word of God. A pastor or prophet must preach salvation not creating of confusion or extortion money from church members”.

READ ALSO: Pastor miraculously resurrects after being declared dead

He also cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of 'fake' pastors and not fall for their ploys. ”Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. In their greed, these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping”, he advised.