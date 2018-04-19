Home > News > Local >

Stop pressing babies’ heads for better shapes, it damages brain


Neuroscientists at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) explained that the pressing of the baby's head affects the functioning of the brains of the children and might affect their thinking capabilities when they grow up.

Neuroscientists at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have called on women who bath newborn babies to stop pressing their heads with the aim of reshaping the heads of such babies.

They explained that the human skull forms the head of the human skeleton supports the structures of the face and forms a cavity for the brain. The brain is contained in, and protected by, the skull bones of the head.

The pressing of the baby’s head, therefore, affect the functioning of the brains of the children and might affect their thinking capabilities when they grow up.

The neuroscientists were speaking at the brain awareness week at the University of Cape Coast.

In Ghana and other parts of the world, many nursing mothers try to remold the shapes of the heads of their babies by using hot water.

However, at the ongoing Brain Awareness Week in Cape Coast, Dr. Francis Djangmah with the school of physiology said such practices must be stopped.

“Their skull is very soft. If you press so hard on it, you will see a depression on the skull. So the old ladies who are made to bath the children should not press the head so as to change its shape. It has a deleterious effect on the brain of the child. If you press the head, you are going to press directly on the brain and damage the brain cells”

“Over the years, that is what many parents have been doing to their children. Many behaviors exhibited by certain grown-ups are symptomatic of what they went through in the hands of the mothers and caregivers,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Prof. Francis Offei, another neuroscientist said people must desist from hitting of the heads of children with implements and other objects since it can lead to brain damage.

“Corporal punishment especially the ones that involve the knocking and hitting of the heads of children with heavy objects. All these have to stop to protect the brain. Diabetes and some common conditions which are poorly managed in this country may lead to strokes and strokes can lead to brain damage,” he ended.

