Home > News > Local >

Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K


Compensation Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K for wrongfully jailing him 15 years

Eric Asante was jailed for 15 years following allegation that he defiled and impregnated one of his pupils.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Supreme Court has ordered the state to compensate a teacher, who was wrongfully handed a 15-year jail term, with GHc45,000.

Eric Asante was jailed for 15 years following allegation that he defiled and impregnated one of his pupils.

The ruling, which was made in 2005 by the Tamale High Court, came after the teacher was accused by a 13-year-old girl who was his student.

READ ALSO: #OpenUGMCNow: Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard

Although Mr. Asante constantly denied the allegations, the teenage girl held that she was his lover and that they had had sex many times.

The convicted teacher decided to petition the Court of Appeal in 2006, but the case was dismissed for lack of enough evidence to prove his innocence.

In 2012, the teacher again appealed to the Supreme Court to have his case reopened. A DNA test was conducted on the complainant to uncover whether Mr. Asante fathered her baby, as she had claimed.

Subsequently, the five-member Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah on the 26th of January 2017 acquitted and the discharged Mr. Asante who had already served a 15-year jail term.

The 40-year-old decided to file for GHȻ7.3m for loss of income, psychological trauma, mental disorder among other things.

READ ALSO: Video: Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah, ordered the state to compensate him with a sum of GHc45,000, adding that his salary for the period he was in prison should be paid to him in full.

Meanwhile, counsel for the acquitted teacher, Victor Kwesi Opeku, was disappointed with the sum handed out to his client as compensation.

According to him, the amount is “paltry”, considering the fact that the state has destroyed the life of his client.

“I am very disappointed that the court threw out all the claims we made and awarded a paltry sum of GHȻ 45,000. For a state to completely destroy a young person’s life for 13 years and get away with GHȻ 45,000 is not deterrent enough,” the lawyer said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UN repatriates Ghana Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal UN repatriates Ghana Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Investigative journalism: GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas Investigative journalism GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas
Anas Exposé: Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong Anas Exposé Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong
Unemployment: Gov’t doesn’t owe you job you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses Unemployment Gov’t doesn’t owe you job you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses
Check Profile: Here are the models whose photos were released as Anas Aremeyaw  Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were released as Anas Aremeyaw 
Bantama Gang Rape: Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison Bantama Gang Rape Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO
Local: One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done? Local One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done?
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today



Top Articles

1 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
2 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas...bullet
3 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO...bullet
4 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anasbullet
7 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
8 Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were...bullet
9 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for...bullet
10 Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

#OpenUGMCNow Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard
Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Twitter Reactions Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Stacy Offie Darko
Video Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise
The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day
AU Day The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day