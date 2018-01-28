Home > News > Local >

Trainee nurses paid two months allowance arrears


Trainee nurses paid two months allowance arrears

It follows complains by the trainee nurses that they have not been paid their allowances, after they received the first payment in September, following the restoration of the allowance.

Government has paid the November and December allowance arrears of nursing training students.

In December 2017, a group of nursing students in the Northern Region demonstrated against the delayed payment of their allowance.

The payment of an allowance to teacher and nursing students was cancelled by the Mahama administration on the excuse that it was preventing more qualified students from getting admission.

However, the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo promised to restore the allowance when he is voted into office on the basis that some deprived nursing students rely on the allowance to pay their fees.

He restored the allowance in eight months after assuming office and pegged it at GHC400 per student.

