Two arrested over Bimbilla shooting

The Police in the Northern Region have announced the arrest of two people linked with last Thursday's shooting which resulted in the death of three people. Seven others sustained injuries.

The Nanumba North District Crime Officer, ASP Ebenezer Pepprah, who confirmed the arrest to Accra-based Starr FM said the arrest were made by a team of police officers and investigators from the regional headquarters who stormed the town earlier today in a dawn raid.

“The Regional CID came down this morning and made some arrest,” ASP Pepprah said. "Some personnel came from Tamale and made the arrest and they are in police custody in Tamale."

Meanwhile the Regional commander, DCOP Patrict Adusei Sarpong has said the suspects are under interrogation.

On Friday, the Interior Minister renewed the curfew on the Bimbilla township by restricting activities from 6pm to 6am.

"The Minister of the Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the existing curfew hours for Bimbilla Township from 10:00pm to 4:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am effective this Friday, January 12, 2018,” Ambrose Dery said in a statement issued on Friday.