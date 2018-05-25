Home > News > Local >

WASSCE candidates jailed for impersonation


Crime Two jailed for impersonating WASSCE candidates

Apart from the jail terms, James has been fined an amount of GH¢4,800 while Jeffery was slapped with GH¢4,200.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A final-year student of ICODESH School in Accra, who wrote the 2018 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and a former student have been sentenced to a total of 12 months' imprisonment by an Accra magistrate court for impersonation.

The student, Jeffery Okeyere, hired the services of James Kudjo, a 20-year-old gardener and game centre operator, to impersonate him and write the  Integrated Science Papers 1 and 2 on his (Okeyere’s) behalf for GH¢200.

Apart from the jail terms, James has been fined an amount of GH¢4,800 while Jeffery was slapped with GH¢4,200.

READ MORE: Angry residents attack Suame Police Station

Jeffery has also been banned from writing any WAEC examination for three years.

The two were brought before the court charged with conspiracy to commit crime and impersonation, to which they pleaded guilty.

According to Daily Guide reports, they were convicted by the court, presided over by Arit Nsemo, on their own pleas.

The court heard that James approached Jeffery and told him about how he was finding it difficult to write the science papers and pleaded with James to write them on his behalf.

On the day of the examination, the two convicts met at a place and Jeffery gave his uniform to James, who wore it and went to the Action Progressive Institute examination centre to write the papers.

Unfortunately for him, an examiner who was not convinced about the identity of James, decided to crosscheck the name and the accompanying image in the register and realised that he was not Jeffery.

The court heard that when confronted by the examiner, James insisted that he was Jeffery.

He and his accomplice were later arrested and in their caution statements, they reportedly admitted the offence.

Sentencing them, the judge held that they calculated their plan and thoroughly planned their action to outwit the system; and had it not been for the intelligence of the examiner, they would have gone undetected.

READ ALSO: Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones

She said the only mitigating factor in her ruling was the young age of the perpetrators, but they must go to jail to serve as deterrent to other like-minded WASSCE candidates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Kwame Asare Obeg: A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings Kwame Asare Obeg A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings
Nepotism: How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business Nepotism How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business
In Ashanti region: Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man In Ashanti region Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man
Mob Justice: Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman Mob Justice Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman
Anas Exposé: Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video
Sexual Orientation: “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP Sexual Orientation “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counselbullet
2 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
3 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
4 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
7 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana...bullet
8 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation...bullet
9 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking...bullet
10 In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rentbullet

Related Articles

Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas
Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana
Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed
Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé
Golden Belt Naija Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000
Crime Man, 50, sentenced to 7 years for defiling 9-yr-old girl
In Eastern Region Prisoner allegedly escapes from Koforidua prisons
Brong Ahafo Pastor beaten over church money
Justice Prison Officer jailed 13 years for supplying 'wee' to prison inmate
Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

suicide again.jpg
In Volta Region Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody
Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia
Emeka Etiaba Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia
In Ashanti Region Angry residents attack Suame Police Station
Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor