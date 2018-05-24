Angry residents attack Suame Police Station

news

Some angry residents of Ohwimase have angrily attacked the Suame Police Station in the Ashanti region after a resident was shot dead Thursday morning.

The resident got irritated after one member of the community was shot dead by a policeman with the Operation Calm Life team attached to the Suame station.

They claim that the youngman who was on a motorbike was killed after he failed to stop when he was ordered by the Police officer to do so.

The police were on a swoop in some high crime areas in an area called Tafo 4 corners.

Kumasi-based Abusua FM said that the residents are demanding the body of the deceased and an explanation from the police.

The residents accused the police in the area of firing shots needlessly since the deceased did nothing wrong to cause them to pull the trigger.

The presence of a joint military and police team at the police station, however, prevented the residents from vandalising any property or attacking the officers on duty.