Home > News > Local >

Angry residents attack Suame Police Station


In Ashanti Region Angry residents attack Suame Police Station

The residents are demanding the body of a deceased who was shot by a policeman with the Operation Calm Life team attached to the Suame station.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some angry residents of Ohwimase have angrily attacked the Suame Police Station in the Ashanti region after a resident was shot dead Thursday morning.

The resident got irritated after one member of the community was shot dead by a policeman with the Operation Calm Life team attached to the Suame station.

READ ALSO:  Landlords demand sex as monthly rent

They claim that the youngman who was on a motorbike was killed after he failed to stop when he was ordered by the Police officer to do so.

The police were on a swoop in some high crime areas in an area called Tafo 4 corners.

Kumasi-based Abusua FM said that the residents are demanding the body of the deceased and an explanation from the police.

READ ALSO: Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones

The residents accused the police in the area of firing shots needlessly since the deceased did nothing wrong to cause them to pull the trigger.

The presence of a joint military and police team at the police station, however, prevented the residents from vandalising any property or attacking the officers on duty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Mob Justice: Defense lawyer accuses Major Mahama of protecting illegal miners Mob Justice Defense lawyer accuses Major Mahama of protecting illegal miners
In Bauchi: Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
Alleged Money Laundering: Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
In Ashainman: Landlords demand sex as monthly rent In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rent
Innocent Chukwuma: Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Crime: Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones Crime Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones

Recommended Videos

Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
3 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
4 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
5 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
6 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana...bullet
7 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
8 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
9 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship...bullet
10 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police
Presidency frowns at Report by Amnesty International on Nigerian security agencies
Amnesty International Presidency frowns at Report on Nigerian security agencies
Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
Osinbajo Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in Shell’s oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community