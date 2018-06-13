We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako

news

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has said he and Anas will never plead with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, to stop criticising them.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Mr Baako said “under no circumstances will Kweku Baako or Anas plead with anybody to stop Kennedy Agyapong from doing what he intends to do… Under no circumstances, Ken Agyapong has the right to continue his crusade against Anas.”

His comments follow the criticism of Anas Aremeyaw Anas by Kennedy Agyapong.

READ ALSO: Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit – Ken Agyapong

Mr Agyapong has in recent times attacked Anas for his modus operandi in his journalism practice. This was after he released a documentary dubbed 'Number 12' that showed corruption within the Ghana Football Association.

Mr Agyapong rather said Anas was the corrupt one and threatened to expose him.

READ ALSO: I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong

Subsequently, he is reported to have said that Mr Baako is going around begging key witnesses who are testifying against Anas.

However, the Mr Baako said Ken Agyapong “is entitled to pursue that crusade to its logical conclusion. Not a single one of us will beg him. It will not happen…me especially, I am not a coward and I don’t beg people to do me a favour because I am wrong.”

"If you have something against me, put it out there and let’s deal with it," he insisted.