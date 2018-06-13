Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako


#Number12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako said “Not a single one of us will beg him. It will not happen…me especially, I am not a coward and I don’t beg people to do me a favour because I am wrong.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kweku Baako play

Kweku Baako
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has said he and Anas will never plead with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, to stop criticising them.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Mr Baako said “under no circumstances will Kweku Baako or Anas plead with anybody to stop Kennedy Agyapong from doing what he intends to do… Under no circumstances, Ken Agyapong has the right to continue his crusade against Anas.”

His comments follow the criticism of Anas Aremeyaw Anas by Kennedy Agyapong.

READ ALSO:  Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit – Ken Agyapong

play

 

Mr Agyapong has in recent times attacked Anas for his modus operandi in his journalism practice. This was after he released a documentary dubbed 'Number 12' that showed corruption within the Ghana Football Association.

Mr Agyapong rather said Anas was the corrupt one and threatened to expose him.

READ ALSO: I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong

Subsequently, he is reported to have said that Mr Baako is going around begging key witnesses who are testifying against Anas.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

However, the Mr Baako said Ken Agyapong “is entitled to pursue that crusade to its logical conclusion. Not a single one of us will beg him. It will not happen…me especially, I am not a coward and I don’t beg people to do me a favour because I am wrong.”

"If you have something against me, put it out there and let’s deal with it," he insisted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi #Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi
Road Accidents: Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover Road Accidents Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover
Legal Battle: Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure
The Lithurs Divorce: Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce process The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce process
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Illegal goods: Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses

Recommended Videos

Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds



Top Articles

1 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
2 Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattressesbullet
3 The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they...bullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 SHS Placement SHS selection for private BECE candidates beginbullet
7 Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for...bullet
8 Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate...bullet
9 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
10 In Parliament Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
New Boss Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss
Justice Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua
Dedication I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO
Kwesi Nyantakyi
#Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss