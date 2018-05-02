Where are the jobs? - Minority questions govt's 1m jobs

news

The Minority has challenged government to furnish the public with details on the 1,096,404 jobs it claims to have created in both the public and private sectors.

According to the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Committee on Employment, Richard Quashigah who doubles as the Member of Parliament of Keta constituency in the Volta region, he said the government must come clear on the figures it has produced.

Minister of Employment, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah has said between January 2017 and March 2018, the New Patriotic Party government has facilitated the creation of 1,096,404 jobs.

According to him, these jobs were only in the formal sector and "so what happened in the informal sector is not even accounted for here."

He made this known at the launch of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in Kumasi on May Day.

But the Minority said the Minister cannot throw out figures without justifying them.

He said "Where are the jobs? In which areas are these jobs? He must come clear. We will demand of him to come and tell us in Parliament where those jobs are. If you say within 15 months, nearly two million jobs have been created and you don’t tell us which sectors of the economy, then it leaves a lot to be desired."

"You cannot throw out figures without justifying them. The Employment Minister must tell us, in clear terms, which areas these jobs have been created, which are the numbers for the public and which are the numbers for the private, which areas of the private sector is he making reference to because as far as I know, the One District-One Factory has not taken off," Richard Quashigah said on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.