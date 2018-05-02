Home > News > Local >

Where are the jobs? - Minority questions govt's 1m jobs


Employment Module Where are the jobs? - Minority questions 1m jobs claim

Richard Quashigah said the government must come clear on the figures it has produced.

  • Published:
NDC Minority play

NDC Minority
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minority has challenged government to furnish the public with details on the 1,096,404 jobs it claims to have created in both the public and private sectors.

According to the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Committee on Employment, Richard Quashigah who doubles as the Member of Parliament of Keta constituency in the Volta region, he said the government must come clear on the figures it has produced.

READ MORE: 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA

Minister of Employment, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah has said between January 2017 and March 2018, the New Patriotic Party government has facilitated the creation of 1,096,404 jobs.

Member of Parliament for Keta, Mr Richard Quashigah play

Member of Parliament for Keta, Mr Richard Quashigah

According to him, these jobs were only in the formal sector and "so what happened in the informal sector is not even accounted for here."

He made this known at the launch of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in Kumasi on May Day.

But the Minority said the Minister cannot throw out figures without justifying them.

He said "Where are the jobs? In which areas are these jobs? He must come clear. We will demand of him to come and tell us in Parliament where those jobs are. If you say within 15 months, nearly two million jobs have been created and you don’t tell us which sectors of the economy, then it leaves a lot to be desired."

Minister of Employment, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah play

Minister of Employment, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah

 

READ ALSO: Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim

"You cannot throw out figures without justifying them. The Employment Minister must tell us, in clear terms, which areas these jobs have been created, which are the numbers for the public and which are the numbers for the private, which areas of the private sector is he making reference to because as far as I know, the One District-One Factory has not taken off," Richard Quashigah said on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Poor Management: COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman
Restructure: Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addo Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addo
Drug Abuse: We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA
Confusion: Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts Confusion Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts
In Kwabenya: Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500
May Day: Dr. Spio Garbrah congratulates Ghanaian workers on May Day May Day Dr. Spio Garbrah congratulates Ghanaian workers on May Day

Recommended Videos

Apostle Opoku Onyinah: 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God Apostle Opoku Onyinah 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God
‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Local News: UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies Local News UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies



Top Articles

1 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
2 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000bullet
3 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
4 Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide,...bullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in...bullet
7 Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed...bullet
8 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against...bullet
9 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers;...bullet
10 Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities -...bullet

Related Articles

Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addo
Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA
Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps
Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman
Confusion Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts
May Day Dr. Spio Garbrah congratulates Ghanaian workers on May Day
May Day Mahama salutes 'gallant' Ghanaian workers
Road Closure Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30
World Malaria Day Betway Ghana supports with donation to Princess Marie Louise Hospital
Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Mahama with Jewel Ackah
Appreciation Mahama gave Jewel Ackah GH¢2000 every month – Family member
May Day Mahama salutes 'gallant' Ghanaian workers
Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA
Cpl Duku
Tragedy Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa