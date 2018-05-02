Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim

news

The Akufo-Addo-led government has given a breakdown on the number of jobs it has created since it assumed office in 2016.

This follows the challenge thrown to the government by journalists and some other Ghanaians to give details on the number of jobs created and the sectors in which they are.

Earlier the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations claimed that the government had created close to 1 million jobs so far.

Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah said on Tuesday at the launch of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) in Kumasi that: “This happened within the formal economy. So what happened within the informal economy is not even accounted for here.”

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, a deputy minister for labour Bright Wereko Brobbey said the government has the figures to back their claim.

“We went to the various Ministries and Agencies and confirmed from the Controller and Accountants General Office and SSNIT to gather information on those who have been employed in the Public Sector so far. In the area of the Ministry of Interior, we have a total of 3500 people employed, for Works and Housing, 4039 people have been employed. For the Agric Sector, the Ministry has employed 745,000 people,” he announced.

Meanwhile, a labour analyst Austin Gamey has called on potential recruits under the new Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to appreciate the salary promised them.

“(NABCO) is not a full-time job…it’s something to get people busy as they search for permanent jobs. 600ghs for people to be employed under the (NABCO) program may be very meager but I think that is what the National Purse can afford for now. Those who will be employed under this program should appreciate it,” he said.

He, however, insists nurses and other health workers should not be put under the new job initiative.

“With the NABCO program, I think the nurses and teachers should have been put in a different category.”