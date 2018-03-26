Home > News > Local >

Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot dead


Sad Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot dead

Manager of the park, Farouk Umar, confirmed the news saying the victim was shot by suspected poachers, leaving him to die.

File photo play

File photo
Some suspected poachers have reportedly gruesomely murdered a wildlife officer at the Mole National Park in the Northern region.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the wildlife officer was found dead with gunshot injuries.

Manager of the park, Farouk Umar, confirmed the news saying the victim was shot by suspected poachers, leaving him to die.

He, however, refused to give further details on what actually transpired or led to the killing of the wildlife officer.

“All I can tell you is to confirm what you’ve heard: a staff of the Park has been shot and killed by poachers,” Mr. Umar told Starr News.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue in the government hospital at Damongo, the West Gonja district capital.

Mole National Park play

Mole National Park

 

The Mole national park is the largest in Ghana, with a host of creatures found inside the animal sanctuary.

The park also serves as a tourist site with people from far and near travelling to experience the adventure of watching the amazing creatures in the park.

However, the park has been plagued by poaches who normally come to steal elephants and antelopes.

Reports suggest that clashes between wildlife officers and poachers at the Park are common, with these clashes sometimes leading to casualties.

The last time poachers killed an officer at the wildlife sanctuary was in 2002, with the latest case sparking talk of the park being under threat.

