Home > News > Local >

You'll be fired if we win power - NDC man warns police chief


Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief

The warning was delivered by an aspiring Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyanfi, on Peace FM Kokrokoo Morning show.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Greater Accra Regional Operations Commander Chief Supt Kwesi Ofori has been warned that he will be fired from the police service if the NDC wins power.

READ MORE: "No sense" in Anyidoho's coup d'etat comments -Kweku Baako

The warning was delivered by an aspiring Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyanfi, on Peace FM Kokrokoo Morning show.

"When he [Chief Supt Kwesi Ofori] hears that there is a change of government, he has to remove his Police Uniform, hide it under his bed and cease being a police officer," he threatened.

"He was the one who came to the Headquarters, amidst the peaceful crowd, and gave an order that charge on them," he added.

He gave the stark warning following police brutality against protesters who had gathered at the CID headquarters to demand the release of Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who was arrested for threatening to stage a coup d'etat.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and "anarchy" - former NDC MP

The police have not reacted to the threat by the NDC communicator nor has the NDC distanced itself from the comments.

The government has also not reacted to the threatening comments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Robbery in Accra: Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint
Easter Festival: AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter Easter Festival AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter
Accra-Kumasi Highway: Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday Accra-Kumasi Highway Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday
New Senchi Health Centre: One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Agony: 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach
Military Pack: US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Local News: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House Local News Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo



Top Articles

1 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
2 Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beachbullet
3 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of...bullet
4 In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi...bullet
5 Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military...bullet
6 Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over...bullet
7 Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not recklessbullet
8 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled...bullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station...bullet

Related Articles

Politics "No sense" in Anyidoho's coup d'etat comments -Kweku Baako
Politics Eschew acrimony and put Ghana first -Palmer-Buckle tells NPP,NDC
Murtala Mohammed Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and "anarchy" - former NDC MP
NDC Deputy Secretary 'I've not been charged with treason' - Anyidoho
Coup Comments Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"
Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa
Treason Charge Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday
Ranking Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband
Confusion NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme
Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
File Photo
Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre
Free Education Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS
fire.jpg
In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine