The Greater Accra Regional Operations Commander Chief Supt Kwesi Ofori has been warned that he will be fired from the police service if the NDC wins power.

The warning was delivered by an aspiring Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyanfi, on Peace FM Kokrokoo Morning show.

"When he [Chief Supt Kwesi Ofori] hears that there is a change of government, he has to remove his Police Uniform, hide it under his bed and cease being a police officer," he threatened.

"He was the one who came to the Headquarters, amidst the peaceful crowd, and gave an order that charge on them," he added.

He gave the stark warning following police brutality against protesters who had gathered at the CID headquarters to demand the release of Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who was arrested for threatening to stage a coup d'etat.

The police have not reacted to the threat by the NDC communicator nor has the NDC distanced itself from the comments.

The government has also not reacted to the threatening comments.