"No sense" in Anyidoho's coup d'etat comments -Kweku Baako


Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako says the comments by the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress threatening a "coup d'etat" makes "no sense."

He said after carefully listening to the tape, the Kweku Anyidoho sounded incoherent and bankrupt.

Speaking Saturday on Joy FM Newsfile programme, he said: "from an analytical point of view what he [Anyidoho] put together is internally incoherent, logically deficient and intellectually bankrupt.”

“There’s no sense in it,” he added.

Mr Anyidoho told Accra-based Happy FM that "there will be a civilian coup" in response to the government's decision to allow US troops on Ghanaian soil.

He added: “On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself."

He was arrested by the Police after making the comments. He is under policy enquiry bail and it is unclear if he will be charged.

