Home > News > Politics >

Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"


Coup Comments Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"

He boasted that the NDC since the fourth republic has won four elections against three by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

  • Published:
play Ablawkwa
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not do anything to overthrow the 1992 constitution.

He distanced the party from the comments made by its General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, who said in a media interview that there will be a "civilian coup d'etat."

READ MORE: Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday

He boasted that the NDC since the fourth republic has won four elections against three by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, Mr Ablakwa said: "The whole episode is quite unfortunate at all levels. General Secretary of the party and our leader did the right thing by distancing the party from the statement by Koku Anyidoho.

"The NDC believes in our democratic dispensation, believes in the current constitutional order and would not do anything to subvert the constitution and the current democratic dispensation.

"This is a party that of the seven elections that have been conducted in the fourth republic, we have a better record at winning elections.

READ MORE: Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation

"We have won four elections, we still consider ourselves a very viable party capable of winning elections any day and therefore there is absolutely no motivation, advantage in seeking any other method of coming into power or defeating the NPP in extra democratic  means, there can be no motivation at all in the very least. We remain committed to the constitutional order."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jubillee House: Government justifies renaming of presidential villa Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa
Treason Charge: Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday Treason Charge Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday
Ranking: Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband Ranking Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband
Confusion: NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme Confusion NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme
Revival: NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah
Video: President Akufo-Addo's Easter message to Ghanaians Video President Akufo-Addo's Easter message to Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

Easter Message Easter Message
Ghana-US Military Deal: I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama Ghana-US Military Deal I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus



Top Articles

1 Ghana US Military Deal How Ghana was shortchanged in the controversial...bullet
2 Reshuffle Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI bossbullet
3 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana...bullet
4 Bureau of National Investigations BNI director reassigned, not...bullet
5 Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US...bullet
6 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with...bullet
7 Rambo Style How the police stormed Koku Anyidoho's house in...bullet
8 Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent...bullet
9 Ghana’s Politicians Here are 2 fellow MPs Ken Agyapong...bullet
10 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are...bullet

Related Articles

Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa
Treason Charge Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday
Ranking Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband
Confusion NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme
Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah
Video President Akufo-Addo's Easter message to Ghanaians
Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US military deal- Defence C’tee Vice-chair
Breaking News Koku Anyidoho released on bail
Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation
Treason Comments Anyidoho opens up on custody time

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Felix Ofosu Kwakye Former minister says Akufo-Addo’s wife is doing better than him
Treason Comments Anyidoho opens up on custody time
Ghana-US Military Pack NDC vows to put pressure on government over presence of US troops
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Breaking News Koku Anyidoho released on bail