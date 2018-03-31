Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"

news

The former Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not do anything to overthrow the 1992 constitution.

He distanced the party from the comments made by its General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, who said in a media interview that there will be a "civilian coup d'etat."

He boasted that the NDC since the fourth republic has won four elections against three by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, Mr Ablakwa said: "The whole episode is quite unfortunate at all levels. General Secretary of the party and our leader did the right thing by distancing the party from the statement by Koku Anyidoho.

"The NDC believes in our democratic dispensation, believes in the current constitutional order and would not do anything to subvert the constitution and the current democratic dispensation.

"This is a party that of the seven elections that have been conducted in the fourth republic, we have a better record at winning elections.

"We have won four elections, we still consider ourselves a very viable party capable of winning elections any day and therefore there is absolutely no motivation, advantage in seeking any other method of coming into power or defeating the NPP in extra democratic means, there can be no motivation at all in the very least. We remain committed to the constitutional order."