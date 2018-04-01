Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and "anarchy" - former NDC MP

news

The former Member of Parliament for Nanton Murtala Mohammed has lashed out at President Nana Akufo-Addo, describing him as someone who embodies "chaos" and "anarchy."

He launched the unprovoked attacked on the President when he was addressing the student wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Tamale Technical University on Saturday.

“Let no one be surprised about the chaotic nature of the situation we find ourselves today because we have a President who himself is an embodiment of chaos and anarchy and when you make a mistake to give such a person power, you get chaos, you get violence,” he slammed the president.

It is unclear why he levelled those charges against the President, but is it believed to be connected with the recent arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and the chaos that ensued at the CID headquarters where rubber bullets were fired.

According to him, Ghanaians were warned by Messrs Kofi Coomson, Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and former President John Kufuor not to vote for Mr Akufo-Addo because he is 'full of tension.'

He quizzed: "If all these predictions were made about the chaotic possibility of President Akufo-Addo being a President, and you look at the circumstances that we find our country today, what we are seeing today, I ask you and I ask myself, is it any surprising?”

He continued: "He didnt stop at what people said about him. He himself said things. No one pushed it down his throat.. he himself made dangerous statements.

“Look at his utterances even as a candidate. All die be die, if I don’t win there will be war… there will be blood. Ghana will burn if I don’t win.. Even my 10 year old child knows about all die be die and we are told that he is the best lawyer in Ghana and even Africa. That he understand law more than anyone else”, Murtala mocked as the students cheered him on.