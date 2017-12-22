$100k Expats Saga :  Ablakwa rejects apology; threatens to sue Ahenkorah for defamation

news

A former Deputy Education Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has threatened to file a defamtion suit against the Deputy Trade Ministry Carlos Ahenkorah.

His threat to file a suit comes after Ahenkorah launched a scathing attack on his colleague MP in the wake of the $100, 000 expats saga, calling the North Tongu MP a 'pathological liar' and a 'thief'.

Subsequently Ahenkorah apologised to Ghanaians and Ablakwa for failing to control his temper at such a time. He was speaking to Accra-based Peace FM.

READ ALSO: Parliament must investigate $100k expats saga – Vitus Azeem

“Ghanaians should forgive me and forgive my failings. When the matter came up and I had issues with it [the Minority’s approach], I should have taken my time and watched my temper.”

“My brother, Okudzeto Ablakwa, although younger than me, is still my senior in Parliament. That exchange we had in Parliament should not have happened because we are two gentlemen… None of us acquitted ourselves well, but if he won’t apologize I will so that there will peace and we can move past this.”

However, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM Ablakwa said "I want to place on record that I have not received any apology from Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah. I have no apology. That audio making the rounds, I do not consider that an apology and my lawyers have already advised that I take up the matter and bring a defamation suit against him which we are proceeding in earnest. We have him a perfect and golden opportunity to come to the court and prove that indeed I am a thief. I have already issued an instruction to my lawyers and the processes are underway.”

READ ALSO: Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, on Tuesday locked horns with Okudzeto Ablakwa in Parliament over alleged money charged expatriates who sat beside the President during the recent Ghana Expatriates Business Awards.

But the deputy Trades Minister said exchanges that happened on Tuesday shouldn't have happened.