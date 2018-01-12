Home > News > Politics >

Abronye DC to walk from Sunyani to Accra


Martin Amidu’s Appointment Abronye DC to walk from Sunyani to Accra

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, said he would start the walk on Monday, January 15, 2018.

  • Published:
Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC play

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, who is popularly referred to as Abronye DC has said that he will walk from Sunyani to Accra after President Akufo-Addo nominated Martin Amidu Special Prosecutor.

He told Accra-based Adom FM that his walk to Accra will be to show his excitement for the nomination of the ‘citizen vigilante’ as the Independent Special Prosecutor.

“In my estimation, when I come to Accra with a car to thank the President, it may not be pleasing enough so I have decided to walk from Sunyani to Accra even if it will take me one whole month to reach Accra and put my hands into that of the President’s and thank him, for what you [President] have done.”

READ ALSO: ‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor, says Rawlings

Abronye DC said he would start the walk on Monday, January 15, 2018.

President Nana Akufo-Addo named a former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, Martin Amidu, as the Special Prosecutor.

READ ALSO: Amidu is competent, Parliament must approve him without delays - Fuseini

In announcing the name, President Akufo-Addo said he Mr Amidu who is popularly referred to as ‘Citizen Vigilante’ was nominated by the Attorney General Sophia Akuffo

The president made that announcement after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House on Thursday (January 11, 2018).

The appointment comes barely a month after the President assented to the Bill which was passed by Parliament despite a vigorous debate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cash For Seats: I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan Cash For Seats I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan
Special Prosecutor: NDC Won’t Congratulate Amidu – Nketia Special Prosecutor NDC Won’t Congratulate Amidu – Nketia
HIV/AIDS: HIV prevalence rate increasing gradually HIV/AIDS HIV prevalence rate increasing gradually
Special Prosecutor: Amidu is competent, Parliament must approve him without delays - Fuseini Special Prosecutor Amidu is competent, Parliament must approve him without delays - Fuseini
Profile: What you need to know about Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor Profile What you need to know about Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor
NPP Government: Nana Addo appoints Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor NPP Government Nana Addo appoints Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor

Recommended Videos

Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills
Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor ‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor,...bullet
2 Missing Cars You didn't leave over 400 cars - Mustapha Hamid replies...bullet
3 Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the...bullet
4 Vigilante Groups Police can’t arrest us – Invincible Forces Commanderbullet
5 Martin Amidu’s Appointment Abronye DC to walk from Sunyani to Accrabullet
6 New Patriotic Party NPP sets up committee to probe recent...bullet
7 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for...bullet
8 Corruption Fight Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor is a...bullet
9 NPP Suspended Vice Chairman People around Nana Addo are...bullet
10 Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
2 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
5 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
6 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God...bullet
7 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
8 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not...bullet
9 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns as president...bullet
10 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet

Politics

UG Survey We will surprise everyone in 2020 - NDC reacts to UG survey
sp.jpg
Republic Day Speaker described as ‘anti-Nkrumah’ for proposing Republic Day change
President-John-Agyekum-Kufuor-e1472766800860.jpg
Tackling Corruption Kufour outlines characteristics that the Special Prosecutor must possess
Charlotte Osei, EC boss
Electoral Commissioner Ghanaians don't trust Charlotte Osei - Report