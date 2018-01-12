Abronye DC to walk from Sunyani to Accra

news

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, who is popularly referred to as Abronye DC has said that he will walk from Sunyani to Accra after President Akufo-Addo nominated Martin Amidu Special Prosecutor.

He told Accra-based Adom FM that his walk to Accra will be to show his excitement for the nomination of the ‘citizen vigilante’ as the Independent Special Prosecutor.

“In my estimation, when I come to Accra with a car to thank the President, it may not be pleasing enough so I have decided to walk from Sunyani to Accra even if it will take me one whole month to reach Accra and put my hands into that of the President’s and thank him, for what you [President] have done.”

Abronye DC said he would start the walk on Monday, January 15, 2018.

President Nana Akufo-Addo named a former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, Martin Amidu, as the Special Prosecutor.

In announcing the name, President Akufo-Addo said he Mr Amidu who is popularly referred to as ‘Citizen Vigilante’ was nominated by the Attorney General Sophia Akuffo

The president made that announcement after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House on Thursday (January 11, 2018).

The appointment comes barely a month after the President assented to the Bill which was passed by Parliament despite a vigorous debate.