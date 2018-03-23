Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo has betrayed the African Union - NDC


Akufo-Addo has betrayed the African Union - NDC

Ghana is set to sign a military agreement deal with the US which will allow the Americans to have unfiltered access to some military establishments in Ghana.

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have accused President Akufo-Addo of betraying the African Union with the agreement he has signed with the United States.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said Nana Addo was labelled with accolades by the US Ambassador to Ghana in order for him to sign that 'unfavorable' military deal.

In address to party faithful and the media at the NDC Headquarters, Asiedu Nketiah placatory comments by US Ambassador Robert Jackson who described the President as a visionary leader was meant to cajole and soften him to support the deal which would make Ghana a target for terrorists.

"Despite the groundswell of public criticism President Akufo-Addo appears to be in an indecent haste to get parliament to ratify it. The minority in Parliament has raised several concerns, so has civil society and well-meaning Ghanaians with vast experience in security and international agreements," he said.

The NDC scribe bemoaned that if Ghana accepts the agreement it would amount to a collective betrayal of the AU because as a leading member (of the AU), the country must strive to maintain its sovereignty at all costs.

The deal will also see the US avoid taxes on all military equipments they ship to Ghana. This has caused a public outcry as many Ghanaians view the deal as threat to Ghana's sovereignty.

However, the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has come out to allay the fears of Ghanaians saying the pact will greatly benefit Ghanaian soldiers.

