Akufo-Addo likely to appoint a woman as new EC chair: sources


EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources

Mrs Charlotte Osei was ousted together with her two deputies on Thursday by President Akufo-Addo following a recommendation by the Chief Justice Committee.

  • Published:
play
President Nana Akufo-Addo is most likely to appoint a woman to succeed the sacked boss of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

READ MORE: Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC

She was found guilty of "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amakwah, were found guilt of diverting founds to the EC into private accounts.

Quoting sources at the Jubilee House mynewsgh.com reports that the president wants a woman to be the new EC boss.

“The President doesn’t intend to look so much outside the current EC Team. But he is open to build consensus on the matter so things can change," the source said. "The President has said the position should go to a woman who qualifies if other stakeholders will agree with him, and so far he has support for that."

It is unclear when the replacement would be made, but according to the Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, it will be soon.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that: “I can assure you that as quickly as possible the president of the republic will make some announcement as to the replacement.

READ MORE:  Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo

"I wouldn’t be able to say if it is going to be a day, two days or a week, but as quickly as possible, the president will make an announcement in this regard."

