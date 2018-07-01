Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC


EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC

The audio recording, which was secretly recorded by a Joy FM journalist, captures one of the female commissioners, Paulina Adobea Dadzawa, claiming that the National Democratic Congress, prior to the 2016 election, gave Kwakye Ofosu $12 million to be given to the EC as a "thank you gift" but part of the money was diverted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An audio recording has emerged online and on various social media platforms alleging that the former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, pocketed a cash gift meant for commissioners  and staff of the Electoral Commission (EC).

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo

The audio recording, which was secretly recorded by a Joy FM journalist, captures one of the female commissioners, Paulina Adobea Dadzawa, claiming that the National Democratic Congress, prior to the 2016 election, gave Kwakye Ofosu $12 million to be given to the EC as a "thank you gift" but part of the money was diverted.

She said the former Deputy Minister pocketed $6 million of the amount when he sensed the NDC was going to lose the election.

According to her, political parties, giving gifts to the EC, is a long standing practice. She mentioned that when former President John Kufuor won power in the 2000 polls, he gave a cash gift to the EC.

She said: "But I hear before the elections, normally whichever government is in power, not necessarily before elections, it can even be before elections, they come and say thank you, Kufuor did it, small, normally it is not much.

"So this one, you know NDC people they are more generous when it comes to that, as for NPP people they are mean when it comes to that.

According to sources, they gave [Felix Kwakye Ofosu] $12 million to come and give to the Commission [to be shared among seven Commission members and staff of the EC].

"When [Felix Kwakye Ofosu], according to sources also sensed that they are likely to lose, he took half of the money and went and gave …half $6 million and he took everything."

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her

Pulse.com.gh understands the [full] audio was tendered in as evidence to the Chief Justice Committee by the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei.

And the journalists who recorded the audio also appeared before the committee to testify.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EC Brouhaha: Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies
Video: Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
EC New Chair: Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
Allegations: Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC
African Union: Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit African Union Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit
Amissah-Arthur: Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence at NDC Headquarters Amissah-Arthur Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence at NDC Headquarters

Recommended Videos

Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
Politics: Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC Politics Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC
RIP Amissah Arthur: Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur RIP Amissah Arthur Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 Sad News Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur deadbullet
2 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecutionbullet
3 Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in...bullet
4 Kennedy Agyapong MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is greedybullet
5 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako...bullet
6 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal You’ve made women proud; you...bullet
8 Rest in Peace Nana Addo weeps over Amissah-Arthur's deathbullet
9 Social Media Reactions How Ghanaians are reacting to the...bullet
10 Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to...bullet

Related Articles

Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo
EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution
Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her
EC Brouhaha For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'
Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in appointment of new EC chair
EC Chair Mourn Amissah-Arthur, I will respond later – Charlotte Osei
Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga
EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei was incompetent and corrupt - Report
EC Chairperson’s Dismissal You’ve made women proud; you served Ghana well – Nana Oye consoles fired EC Chair
Electoral Commission NDC to stage demo over Charlotte Osei’s sacking

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Former Veep Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says
EC Brouhaha For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'
EC Chair Mourn Amissah-Arthur, I will respond later – Charlotte Osei
Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga