An audio recording has emerged online and on various social media platforms alleging that the former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, pocketed a cash gift meant for commissioners and staff of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The audio recording, which was secretly recorded by a Joy FM journalist, captures one of the female commissioners, Paulina Adobea Dadzawa, claiming that the National Democratic Congress, prior to the 2016 election, gave Kwakye Ofosu $12 million to be given to the EC as a "thank you gift" but part of the money was diverted.

She said the former Deputy Minister pocketed $6 million of the amount when he sensed the NDC was going to lose the election.

According to her, political parties, giving gifts to the EC, is a long standing practice. She mentioned that when former President John Kufuor won power in the 2000 polls, he gave a cash gift to the EC.

She said: "But I hear before the elections, normally whichever government is in power, not necessarily before elections, it can even be before elections, they come and say thank you, Kufuor did it, small, normally it is not much.

"So this one, you know NDC people they are more generous when it comes to that, as for NPP people they are mean when it comes to that.

According to sources, they gave [Felix Kwakye Ofosu] $12 million to come and give to the Commission [to be shared among seven Commission members and staff of the EC].

"When [Felix Kwakye Ofosu], according to sources also sensed that they are likely to lose, he took half of the money and went and gave …half $6 million and he took everything."

Pulse.com.gh understands the [full] audio was tendered in as evidence to the Chief Justice Committee by the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei.

And the journalists who recorded the audio also appeared before the committee to testify.