Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires


Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, he slammed the Chief Justice committee for its "strict, hard" interpretation of the public procurement act.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
Veteran journalist Kweku Baako has described the ouster of Mrs Charlotte Osei by President Nana Akufo-Addo as “hard and harsh.”

READ MORE: Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile Saturday, he slammed the Chief Justice Committee for its “strict, hard” interpretation of the public procurement act.

Breaches of the public procurement act formed the main basis for her dismissal when the committee found her guilty of “stated misbehaviour and incompetence.”

“The decision they have given is too hard, it is an overkill,” Mr Baako stressed on the show.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her

The former EC boss was fired from office together with her two deputies – Amadu Sulley, who was in charge of operations and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, in charge of corporate services, were also found guilty of wrongful payment of official funds into private bank accounts among other offences.




