Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence at NDC Headquarters

As part of his visit to the NDC headquarters, Akufo-Addo also signed a book of condolence opened for the late Vice President.
Here's what the president wrote in the book of condolence:
“A fine Ghanaian has left us suddenly without any warning. Our nation is poorer for his departure. May God bless him and give him a peaceful rest.”
The late Vice President served under John Mahama between 2012 to 2016.
Prior to that, he had served as Governor of the Bank of Ghana under Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.