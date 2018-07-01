Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence at NDC Headquarters


Amissah-Arthur Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence at NDC Headquarters

As part of his visit to the NDC headquarters, Akufo-Addo also signed a book of condolence opened for the late Vice President.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has visited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Headquarters to express his sympathy over the passing away of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

READ MORE: Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's life through the years

Here's what the president wrote in the book of condolence:

“A fine Ghanaian has left us suddenly without any warning. Our nation is poorer for his departure. May God bless him and give him a peaceful rest.”

The late Vice President served under John Mahama between 2012 to 2016.

READ MORE: Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says

Prior to that, he had served as Governor of the Bank of Ghana under Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.

