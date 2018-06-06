Anita Desoso rejects bleaching claims; says it’s Holy Ghost anointing

news

The national Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, has denied altering her skin colour.

The former NDC Women’s Organiser has been ridiculed and trolled on social media after Jerry John Rawlings suggested she is bleaching her skin.

During the 39th anniversary of the June 4th uprising ceremony held in Accra on Monday, Madam Desoso knelt before Mr. Rawlings to beg him on behalf of all NDC members who have wronged him.

As touching as her gesture was, the former president gave her a rather cheeky response, claiming Madam Desoso has altered her skin colour.

According to him, the 58-year-old has been using certain soaps which have made her “too fair”.

"She is getting too fair. Let us stop using that soap because it is bad. She said I am his father and so let me tell her what I want to say,” the former president stated, as the audience burst into laughter.

However, responding to the subject, Madam Desoso has denied bleaching her skin or using any soap in that regard.

She joked that Rawlings may have been influenced by the Holy Ghost to see her skin in such a “special” way.

“..maybe it was due to the Holy Ghost anointing working at that place that made the founder to see me so special,” she told Accra-based Okay FM.

She was confident that the former president, nevertheless, accepted her apology despite him appearing to look away when she knelt before him.

“I believe my action was ordained from God because he [Mr. Rawlings] accepted my apology even though he was looking elsewhere but at the end of the day, my kneeling down and begging worked. It is normal for a father who is hurt by his children to look elsewhere while his children apologise to him but it does not mean he has not accepted the apology,” she added.