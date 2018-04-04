Bribery allegations against me are untrue - Tema Mayor

news

The Metropolitan Chief of Tema, Felix Nii Annang Mensah-La has debunked rumours that he requested 10 percent of a contract that was bit at the Tema Metropolitan AAssembly.

He said the claims are untrue and it is a ploy to tarnish his hard won reputation.

The Mayor was heavily criticized last week when a waste management firm accused him of requesting a 10 percent cut, before signing the contract document which was supposed to pave way for the construction of a new engineering landfill site in Tema.

Nii Annang said "There were some issues on radio concerning the Mayor and the 10 percent issues and all that but they are all untrue. We are talking about the landfill site which is full, and the way forward and what to do and all that. People have come expressing interest in helping us construct a new one, but trying to scrutinize their documents have really been a problem and some of them think where they are coming from they have to get it by all means.”

In a response intercepted by the media, the Mayor explained the circumstances of the contract.

He said, "A number of reports that have been done against me, areas that I have gone to answer questions and all that, but I know what I am doing is right so I manage the situation. One of them thinks he will go to radio to tarnish the image of the Mayor, if the Mayor is refusing to sign his document, but the truth is only one so he can go”.

He further assured residents of Tema that his administration will make sure any contract they enter into will be to the benefit of the people of the metropolis.

“I promised the people of Tema that I will not go and take any percentage because of what I will get. We have come far as a people in Tema and where we are heading towards, this is not the time to think about our selfish interest. Yes, there is a contract which has not yet been signed. It has gone through Attorney General’s Department and all corrections done, awaiting approval, and then another group is telling me to forget about the existing contract and sign theirs. And when I refuse they say I have requested for 10 percent. They are all untrue and must not be taken serious.”