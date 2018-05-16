news

Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President has said it is obvious that former President John Mahama is still reeling in pain over the incompetent tag the New Patriotic Party (NPP) used on him.

She said the NPP calling Mahama were not a personal attack.

According to her, Mahama could have done more to better the lot of Ghanaians.

Samira Bawumia during the electioneering period in 2016 said Mahama will go down history as not only one of the most incompetent presidents to have ever led Ghana but also a useless president who has failed to better the lot of Ghanaians since assuming office.

She explained that since the Mahama-led administration is demanding to be recognised, Ghanaians have seen them but they have only seen their corrupt and incompetent deeds.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM why she tagged Mahama incompetent, she said "It was a fact but it wasn’t a personal attack on him."

She added: "I believed that he could have done more as a president. The opportunity the NDC had when they came into office in 2009, the country they inherited had so much potential and they could have taken it to a better place, and, so, it wasn’t an attack on his person, in fact, a lot of people like him, even on the NPP side, people like him as a person, and I don’t think there are many people who will not say he is not a nice person but that’s different from: ‘How are your polices affecting people or how are you impacting the lives of the people with the decisions you make?

"What is the people’s factor in your governance attitude and I believe we should invest in people. Nobody can solve all problems but you should show a determination to do it. Your actions should suggest that you really care about the public and saving the public purse, changing lives and transforming our country."