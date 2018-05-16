Home > News > Local >

Mahama expresses concern over Tramadol abuse


Mahama said the country should be concerned about issues relating to HIV and Tramadol abuse.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama
Former President John Mahama has expressed worry over the growing trend in Tramadol abuse and reported cases of HIV/AIDS infection across the country.

Mahama in a statement on his Facebook wall to wish Muslims well in the Holy Month of fasting said the country should be concerned about issues relating to HIV and Tramadol abuse.

"Just as Ramadan epitomises endurance, discipline and moral uprightness, let us as adults, opinion leaders and religious leaders, take the responsibility to inculcate these values in our youth.

"Reports of HIV & AIDS infection cases and the recent, not unconnected, surge of Tramadol abuse – what some have termed the 'silent ebola,' – among the youth should be a matter of concern to all.

READ MORE: Abusing Tramadol is a national threat - Health Minister

"Therefore as we pray, let us also commit to working harder on counseling our young people about their life choices and also provide treatment support for all who may be in need," he added.

Tramadol is an oral tablet and a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Tramadol abuse, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause  psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

Mahama adding his voice on the abuse of the drug further called for adequate counseling and treatment for persons who require such services.

"Therefore as we pray, let us also commit to working harder on counselling our young people about their life choices and also provide treatment support for all who may be in need," he noted.

Below is the full statement:

As the new crescent moon heralds the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my heartiest wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and the over 1.8 billion adherents of the faith across the world.

READ ALSO: We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA

The Eid is a period that brings together families, communities and indeed, the entire nation for contemplation and the observance of pious prayer to the Almighty. It enjoins us to reflect on the mercies of Allah, to forgive one another, and be compassionate and serviceable to each other.

I am proud to have observed over the years that our nation derives her strength from our unity in diversity. This uniquely Ghanaian identity the world has come to appreciate finds expression in the peaceful and joyous manner in which people of different faiths join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters to actively participate in Ramadan.

This is why we must do all that we can to remain united with a shared purpose aimed solely at the attainment of our nation’s progress.

It means looking out to guard against people who profit from dividing us; it means guarding against self-centered politicians whose utterances highlight our differences rather than what we have in common as a people; it means protecting our young people from militant and terror groups who through fake religious teachings may indoctrinate and recruit our youth to commit crimes.

READ MORE: Speak sense and stop abusing Tramadol - NPP man jabs Asiedu Nketia

Just as Ramadan epitomises endurance, discipline and moral uprightness, let us as adults, opinion leaders and religious leaders, take the responsibility to inculcate these values in our youth.

Reports of HIV & AIDS infection cases and the recent, not unconnected, surge of Tramadol abuse – what some have termed the ‘silent ebola,’ – among the youth should be a matter of concern to all.

Therefore as we pray, let us also commit to working harder on counselling our young people about their life choices and also provide treatment support for all who may be in need.

May Allah accept our humble supplications and May He visit prosperity on our land.

Ramadan Kareem.

